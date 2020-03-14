Citigroup Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 220.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,197 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 113,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

NYSE PNM opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93. PNM Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.38.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $408.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.