Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NATI opened at $34.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.90. National Instruments Corp has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 79.39%.

NATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In related news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,789 shares of company stock worth $349,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.