Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WH. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

NYSE WH opened at $39.06 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $55.49.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $764,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.