Citigroup Inc. Purchases 20,830 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Mueller Industries worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 1,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLI shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of MLI opened at $23.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

