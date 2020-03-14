Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 413.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,656 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,169,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after buying an additional 580,239 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,023,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 106,616 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,026,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

ASE Technology stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

