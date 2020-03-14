Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,053 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Global Net Lease worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNL stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Net Lease Inc has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

