Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,413 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Monro worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monro by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Monro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Monro by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra dropped their target price on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. Monro Inc has a 1 year low of $44.47 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.95.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Monro Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

