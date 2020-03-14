Citigroup Inc. Sells 12,962 Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,962 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NRK. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 161,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $14.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

