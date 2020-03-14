Citigroup Inc. Sells 169,790 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,790 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,983.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,409,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,413,000 after buying an additional 2,293,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $58.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.83. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.84.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

