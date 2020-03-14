Citigroup Inc. Sells 24,372 Shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Paramount Group worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,749,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,225,000 after purchasing an additional 118,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,983,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,455,000 after buying an additional 107,159 shares during the period. Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 3,805,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,970,000 after buying an additional 399,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,593,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after buying an additional 979,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,467,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Paramount Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $190.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Group Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

