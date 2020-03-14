Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,675 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 15.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 2.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the third quarter worth approximately $508,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. CL King raised shares of AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $307.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $260.29 and a fifty-two week high of $426.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.41.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMERCO will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $343.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,190.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,590,117.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen acquired 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $316.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,614,517.51. Insiders have purchased 15,431 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,352 in the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

