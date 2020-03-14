Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,334 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of National Vision worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in National Vision by 18.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Vision by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after buying an additional 215,709 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 23,849 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 157,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.86. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.30.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. National Vision had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $2,239,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $144,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

