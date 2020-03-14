Civic (CVC) Price Tops $0.0165 on Major Exchanges

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Civic has traded down 47.5% against the US dollar. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Mercatox, COSS and Kyber Network. Civic has a total market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.63 or 0.02224188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00197031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00042450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00026931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00112404 BTC.

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Poloniex, Kyber Network, ABCC, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Livecoin, Bittrex, OKEx, COSS, Liqui, Upbit, Mercatox, Binance, Gate.io, GOPAX, Huobi, IDEX and Vebitcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

