Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Up 16.5% in February

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

CLFD opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,241,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,501,876.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Clearfield by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Clearfield by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,910,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

