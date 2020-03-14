Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Short Interest Down 29.3% in February

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 343,500 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the February 13th total of 485,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of CWEN.A traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.02. 415,226 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

