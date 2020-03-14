Clipper Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.76 Million (CCC)

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Clipper Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Coinsuper and IDCM. Clipper Coin has a total market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $10.76 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00052411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00498044 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.25 or 0.04933855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00037318 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00059780 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00016594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018658 BTC.

Clipper Coin Token Profile

CCC is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, FCoin and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

