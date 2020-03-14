CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Up 14.9% in February

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,900,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 11,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,321,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,210,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 2,144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,264,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CNHI stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.55. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

