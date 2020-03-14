CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 252,575 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of CNX Resources worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 142,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. CNX Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.79.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $508.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

