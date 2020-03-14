Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 978,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth $218,858,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth $126,042,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 745,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after buying an additional 502,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,155.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after buying an additional 373,413 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,859,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,608,000 after buying an additional 346,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.