Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,456 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.36% of Cognex worth $34,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.07. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

