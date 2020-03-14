Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Short Interest Update

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 177.1% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 60,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 38,440 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Cognex stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Cognex has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.07.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

