CoinPoker Price Tops $0.0047 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, Kucoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $18,798.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.02216376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00198821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00042676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00027423 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00112630 BTC.

CoinPoker was first traded on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 293,244,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,146,285 tokens. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinPoker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

