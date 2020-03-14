Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Holdings Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770,152 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92,819 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 5.28% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $36,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,069,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.31 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

