Color Platform (CLR) Trading Down 12.6% Over Last Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $48,717.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,376.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.87 or 0.03178256 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00807907 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00024816 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000492 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000217 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

