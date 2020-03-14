Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Position Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 278.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,477,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.57. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $63.27 and a 52 week high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLM. Wedbush reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.91.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

