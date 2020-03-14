Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $4,866,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $36,018,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 182,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.97. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $63.27 and a 52-week high of $109.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.11 and its 200 day moving average is $93.57.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLM. Citigroup cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.91.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

