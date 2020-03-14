Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 244,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after buying an additional 263,715 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after buying an additional 79,408 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,833,000 after buying an additional 76,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.34. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $58.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.50 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

In other news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $94,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

