Comparing EP Energy (OTCMKTS:EPEGQ) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYT)

EP Energy (OTCMKTS:EPEGQ) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get EP Energy alerts:

4.6% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of EP Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

EP Energy has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EP Energy and Pacific Coast Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EP Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares EP Energy and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EP Energy -154.93% N/A -4.16% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 23.98% 6.20% 6.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EP Energy and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EP Energy $1.32 billion 0.00 -$1.00 billion ($0.25) -0.04 Pacific Coast Oil Trust $54.18 million 0.16 $12.62 million N/A N/A

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EP Energy.

Summary

Pacific Coast Oil Trust beats EP Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EP Energy

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its assets are located primarily in three areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; Northeastern Utah in the Uinta basin; and the Permian basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, EP Energy Corporation had proved reserves of 324.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and had average net daily production of 80,654 barrel of oil equivalent per day. The company primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to third parties. EP Energy Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On October 3, 2019, EP Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of 19.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for EP Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EP Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.