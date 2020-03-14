Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 110,919 Shares of Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 116.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,919 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Changyou.Com worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYOU. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Changyou.Com by 122.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 455,520 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Changyou.Com in the third quarter valued at $2,825,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Changyou.Com by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 50,558 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd grew its position in Changyou.Com by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 289,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in Changyou.Com by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 268,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Changyou.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of CYOU stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $574.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. Changyou.Com Ltd has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $20.55.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Changyou.Com Ltd will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

