Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 182,058 Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 182,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.58%. Analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3214 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.80%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

