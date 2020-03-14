Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 70.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total value of $2,019,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OSK opened at $60.00 on Friday. Oshkosh Corp has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average of $83.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.96.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.