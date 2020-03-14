Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 4,950 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after acquiring an additional 35,644 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after acquiring an additional 594,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,092,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,808,000 after acquiring an additional 38,389 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,830 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,844,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,838,000 after buying an additional 213,638 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Cfra raised their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura raised their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

