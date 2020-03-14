Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 53,000 Shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.35% of Cheetah Mobile worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 28,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCM opened at $2.40 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57.

CMCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.17.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

