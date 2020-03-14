Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Green Dot worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $66.81.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Green Dot from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Green Dot from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

