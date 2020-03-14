Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,461 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,150 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 144,538 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 541,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of AVAL opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

