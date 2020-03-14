Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,925 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Terex worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 114.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Terex by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

In other Terex news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $148,713.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,114.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 40,067 shares of company stock valued at $803,505. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.60. Terex Co. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $34.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.66 million. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

