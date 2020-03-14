Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,650 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2,237.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 250,753 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 235.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 95,949 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSTO stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $424.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

