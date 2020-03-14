Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.76 Million Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Teekay Tankers worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 578.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 469,523 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 51,007 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 27,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TNK shares. ValuEngine lowered Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $658.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

