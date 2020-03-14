Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,209,000 after acquiring an additional 108,064 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 497,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,953,000 after acquiring an additional 30,849 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 481,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 435,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,158,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 392,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,379,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $243.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $191.91 and a one year high of $304.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

