Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.91 Million in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,731,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,065,000 after buying an additional 400,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,913,000 after buying an additional 1,071,317 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,771,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,483,000 after buying an additional 3,561,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,919,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,646,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,642,000 after buying an additional 701,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SERV opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Servicemaster Global news, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,786.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $35,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,260. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.