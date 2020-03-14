Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.91 Million in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.50.

TDY opened at $292.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.77. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $225.43 and a 1-year high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

