Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.97 Million in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,050 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Shares of BK stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.