Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.06 Million in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,299,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,082,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,645,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $235.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.26 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.46.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $358.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.20.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.