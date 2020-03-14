Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $2.10 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 153,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 49,530 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO stock opened at $300.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.58 and its 200 day moving average is $308.74. The stock has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.22 and a 1-year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

