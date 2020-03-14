Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 119,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Dorian LPG at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,193.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPG opened at $8.88 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter.

LPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dorian LPG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

