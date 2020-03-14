Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,610,000 after buying an additional 69,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,958,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,850,000 after purchasing an additional 84,853 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,982,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,220,000 after purchasing an additional 87,821 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,816,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,518,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,671,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,431,000 after purchasing an additional 167,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

