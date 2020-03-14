Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 3,200 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 168.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,740,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,661,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCG. Piper Sandler cut WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Shares of WCG stock opened at $349.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.92 and a 200-day moving average of $311.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.56 and a 1-year high of $350.17.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

