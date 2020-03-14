Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 132,800 Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 132,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Flex by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,950,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003,704 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 17,860,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,399,000 after acquiring an additional 915,736 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,034,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,970,000 after acquiring an additional 83,667 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,655 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,069,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Flex Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

In related news, insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $304,253.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,118 shares of company stock worth $2,859,321 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

