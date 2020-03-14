Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 9,050 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,807,000 after purchasing an additional 298,236 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,862,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 430,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,844,000 after buying an additional 238,495 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,053,000 after buying an additional 173,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 347,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,769,000 after buying an additional 171,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $281.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.72 and its 200 day moving average is $250.48. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $187.64 and a 12 month high of $309.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 218.52 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.46, for a total value of $1,217,257.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,754,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.63, for a total value of $604,957.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,661. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,560 shares of company stock worth $30,382,805. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.62.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

