Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 77,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.43% of Vera Bradley worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,626 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $172.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRA. Cowen raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vera Bradley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, Director P. Michael Miller acquired 883,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $10,379,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,907,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,912,737.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $114,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

